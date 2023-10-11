S. M. Wilson & Co. to Manage Jefferson City School District’s Voter-Approved Kids FIRST Bond Projects

After recently passing the Kids FIRST zero-tax-rate-increase bond issue, Jefferson City School District has contracted with S. M. Wilson to serve as the district’s Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) to complete work throughout the district. S. M. Wilson is partnering with contractor, Reinhardt Construction and The Architects Alliance is serving as the architect.

Last April, 68 percent of the voters approved the Kids FIRST Bond Issue, a two-phase approach to completing the necessary new construction, renovations, additions and remodels, as well as technology improvements and maintenance upgrades throughout the district.

The largest project within the bond issues is the construction of a new early childhood center. Pre-construction meetings have already begun between the district, S. M. Wilson and the architect regarding the project. The new facility will increase the district’s capacity to approximately 350 preschoolers from the existing 150. The district’s existing early childhood center will be extensively renovated and receive maintenance improvements to become the relocated Jefferson City Academic Center.

Other Kids FIRST bond issue projects include upgrading technology for all Pre-K through eighth-grade classrooms by replacing outdated smart boards with interactive touchscreens; extensively renovating Lewis & Clark and Thomas Jefferson middle schools; expanding the Nichols Career Center campus and course offerings; and replacing the aging sound and light equipment at the Miller Performing Arts Center; and other projects across the district.

Since Missouri adopted the CMAR delivery method in 2016, S. M. Wilson has created a strong portfolio of CMAR K-12 building programs for Districts including Ladue School District, Hallsville R-IV School District and Columbia Public Schools. The Firm’s $2 billion in education experience and core values to build relationships while providing amazing client experiences have solidified S. M. Wilson as the premier CMAR K-12 builder.

Build A Champion – Be A Champion. This school district educates 8,500 students (Pre-K through 12th grade), and graduates 550-600 students into the workforce every year. With 1,500 staff members including 900 certified educators, the district is one of the top three largest employers in the city and in the county. JC Schools has 18 school buildings, technology center and a performing arts center, while the district itself encompasses 223 square miles. Learn more at jcschools.us.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.