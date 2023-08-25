S. M. Wilson & Co. to Manage Lincoln Middle School Renovation as part of the Edwardsville Community Unit School District’s 2023 Bond Program

For more than 150 years, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 has been empowering each student with the tools to achieve personal success. With the passage of its 2023 Bond Referendum, improvements are to be made district-wide to enhance the learning environments in each of its facilities. S. M. Wilson & Co. is serving as the construction manager for the Lincoln Middle School renovation and rebuild project. BLDD Architects is providing professional architectural services.

“The Lincoln Middle School project will encompass many improvements that will have a profound impact on the overall learning experience of our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “The renovation of this school is a testament to our collective commitment to excellence in education.”

With the passage of the Zero-Tax-Rate-Change Bond Proposal in April 2023, the $100 million bond issue will fund projects at every school in the district to address identified facility needs, essential safety and security upgrades, and other identified critical maintenance needs.

The district-wide improvements include enhanced safety, security, and access to the building and the creation of comfortable and conducive learning and working environment for students, teachers, and staff.

Through a district-wide facility study, an identified project was the partial renovation and rebuilding of the existing Lincoln Middle School. With the construction, the original 1925 portion of the school building will remain intact. After many decades of various additions and renovations, Lincoln Middle School has different floor levels that require steep stairs to get from one area of the building to another. The renovations and rebuilding will help improve the navigability and accessibility of the school.

Other Lincoln Middle School improvements will include: new gymnasiums; a renovated theater; renovated performing arts classrooms; a new commons area; a secured entrance and welcome suite; a renovated kitchen and servery; and added handicap accessibility. The renovation of classrooms will equip students with modern technologies and resources to facilitate innovative teaching and learning. Earlier this summer, district officials and community leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lincoln Middle School project to get the project started. Construction is currently ongoing.

For more information about the Edwardsville CUSD7, visit ecusd7.org. Attached are photos from the Lincoln Middle School groundbreaking.

