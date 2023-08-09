S. M. Wilson & Co. to Manage St. Louis Community College’s Meramec Campus Modernization

With many of the St. Louis Community College (STLCC) buildings more than a half of century old, STLCC is currently embarking on a multi-campus modernization project, partnering with various architects and construction managers who are working at each campus on new buildings.

At the Meramec Campus in Kirkwood, MO, STLCC hired S. M. Wilson & Co. as the Construction Manager (CM) and Clayco as the general contractor. Arcturis is serving as the architect for this campus’ projects.

This campus’ projects include demolishing three campus buildings – Business Administration, Communications South and the library – to provide room for two new, three-story buildings to go up in their place. The new buildings – Center for Emerging Technology (CET), estimated at 80,500 SF,and Financial Services & Enrollment Center (FSEC),estimated 64,300 SF, both will house office space and classrooms.

The Center for Emerging Technology (CET) will house existing and new programs. All programming housed in the existing Financial Services and Enrollment offices will be relocated to this new facility. Both of these buildings will serve as the new front door for the south side of the campus along Big Bend Road.

The College recently revealed the final renderings of the two new buildings.



The 2021 passage of Proposition R is funding the $450 million STLCC Transformed initiative to modernize facilities and programming on each of the College’s four main campuses. Projects are now in various stages at each campus.

S. M. Wilson is a leader in construction management for higher education.



Renderings of the Center for Emerging Technology and Financial Services & Enrollment Center, courtesy of Acturis.

