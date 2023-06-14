S. M. Wilson Congratulates Hallsville School Districton

Hallsville School District recently broke ground on the new $10 million Middle School addition and athletic upgrades in Hallsville, MO on May 17. Members of the school district and the local community came out to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony that marks the beginning of construction. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the summer of 2024. S. M. Wilson is serving as the construction manager at risk for the district. Klingner & Associates provided the professional architectural and engineering services for the design of the buildings and the upgrades.

With the passing of Proposition B, the existing Hallsville Middle School will receive an approximately 15,000 SF classroom wing addition with eight classrooms and associated support spaces. Along with the building improvements, the upgrades include relocation of the athletic track to the stadium complex; and installation of an artificial playing surface at the football field.

“The progress and achievement of our school district can be directly attributed to the support of the Hallsville community, its families, and our faculty and staff. We maintain our focus on the future of Hallsville schools and improving lives through learning”, said Superintendent John Downs.