S. M. Wilson Director of Project Development Kristyn Newbern Joins Aligned Advisory Board

S. M. Wilson & Co. Director of Client Development Kristyn Newbern has joined the Aligned Advisory Board.

Aligned is an organization of business leaders across market sectors in Missouri and Kansas dedicated to improving education for workforce development and economic growth. Newbern is representing the design and construction perspective on education for the St. Louis Advisory Board.

To learn more about the Board, visit: https://wearealigned.org/membership/.

Newbern joined S. M. Wilson in 2017 and has been instrumental in the firm’s pursuits in the education and municipal markets by identifying and elevating prospects, bringing in opportunities and creating a personalized experience for clients.

Newbern holds B.S. and M.S. in Engineering Management from Missouri S&T with a professional background in the industrial and civil engineering industry. She is also a member of SMPS St. Louis, Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) St. Louis, St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLCCC), Urban Land Institute (ULI) and is a licensed Missouri real estate agent. S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the Midwest. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.