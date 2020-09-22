S. M. Wilson Donates Construction Management Services to Epworth Residential Facility Renovations

S. M. Wilson & Co. donated construction services and a field team to assist Epworth Children & Family Services for their residential facility renovations.

With residential dorms having not been upgrading in decades, Epworth wanted to transform the physical environment to make it more trauma-informed and home-like to better aid in the treatment and healing of its residential youth.

Thousands of individuals turn to Epworth each year for foster care case management, residential and intensive treatment, psychological evaluation, in-home family therapy and emergency shelter services. S. M. Wilson has partnered with the organization for more than 16 years through donations and contributions that support their programs and services. S. M. Wilson President, Amy Berg, also served on the Board for the non-profit.

“This project was vital to helping Epworth fulfill its mission, to help children, youth and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education and employment,” says Berg.

S. M. Wilson donated construction management services and field labor to complete the project within Epworth’s limited budget. Construction ran July 2020 through August 2020, consisting of a multitude of cosmetic updates, new paint and flooring throughout as well as renovations to the kitchens and bathrooms.

“We look forward to using our services to give back to the community through S. M. Wilson’s charitable giving program, SMWill,” Berg says. “We are excited to be able to continue to support an organization that empowers and uplifts the lives of the youth in our community.” S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

