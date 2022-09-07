S. M. Wilson Hires Administrative Manager and Client Development Manager

Joyce Glass

Taylor Tisoncik

S. M. Wilson, a St. Louis-based construction manager and general contracting firm, has hired Joyce Glass as Administrative Manager and Taylor Tisoncik as Client Development Manager.

As an ambassador for S. M. Wilson, Glass provides administrative expertise and support firm-wide in her role as Administrative Manager. She is responsible for ensuring smooth day-to-day operations and adequate flow of information across the company’s support departments. Glass brings more than 20 years of experience to S. M. Wilson. She has an extensive background in strategic human resources management, staff development, recruiting, employee relations, procedure creation and legal compliance.

As a Client Development Manager, Tisoncik assists in evaluating business opportunities, acquiring new clients, maintaining existing relationships and promoting S. M. Wilson in identified markets as well as the local community. Tisoncik brings six years of experience in marketing and sales. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Lewis University.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

