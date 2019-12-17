S. M. Wilson Hires Keith Peters As Director of Client Development

S. M. Wilson & Co. has hired Keith Peters as Director of Client Development.

Peters joins S. M. Wilson’s Client Development team with 20 years of experience in client development, marketing and sales. The addition comes as part of the company’s recent restructure to provide more value and personalized experience for their clients, partners and employees. Peters holds a Communications degree from Missouri State University and will be the dedicated lead for S. M. Wilson’s retail, hospitality, multi-family and development market sectors.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.