S. M. Wilson Introduces New Special Projects Division

S. M. Wilson & Co. introduces Special Projects Division to meet the specialized needs of clients with unique, fast-paced projects.

The Division serves projects $3 million and under, typically consisting of tenant improvements, renovations, additions, repairs and core/shell services. With the new infrastructure in place, S. M. Wilson provides a hands-on, individualized approach to these projects with a dedicated team versed in this environment.

The Division is spearheaded by Director of Project Development, Jim Hoette. Hoette brings 23 years of construction experience in project management and pre-construction to the group. “His dedication to building relationships and his tenant improvements resume makes Jim Hoette the ideal choice to manage the new division,” stated Amy Berg, President of S. M. Wilson.

“We had Clients with projects that were smaller in scale and duration than that of our average project, but not all projects have the same requirements. There is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. The new division allows for a quicker response, detailed cost structure and streamlined processes for flexibility,” said Hoette.

The firm has a long-standing history performing special-scale contractor services for new and repeat clients including Anheuser-Busch, Bayer, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Nestle Purina PetCare and Target. The Special Projects Division was developed to formalize these efforts and address the ongoing demand for construction services for specialized projects while maintaining the same high level of service S. M. Wilson delivers.

“Our goal is to build and maintain facilities and relationships,” said Hoette. S. M. Wilson’s montra is ‘Beyond the Build’. The formalization of the Special Projects Division shows the company’s dedication to providing an Amazing Client Experience to each and every client regardless of project scope.

Photo Above: Jim Hoette

The Special Projects Division is fully operational and currently building projects for Fox Sports Midwest and Anheuser-Busch InBev. S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

