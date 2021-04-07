S. M. Wilson Promotes Mike Mangiore, CCIFP to Chief Financial Officer

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Mike Mangiore, CCIFP to Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021. He replaces Mike Dohle who is set to fully retire in 2021 and has held the role for more than two decades.

Mangiore has been with S. M. Wilson for 10 years, most recently as Controller. He is a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP) with 15 years of financial management experience. Mangiore has a B.A. and M.A. in Accounting, from Truman State University and an M.B.A. from Fontbonne University. He is also active in the community as a board member for Ready Readers and the Gateway Earned Income Tax Community Coalition.

“We are excited to add Mike to the executive leadership team. His financial background and extensive experience in accounting and controls, coupled with his business focus to support growth align with S. M. Wilson’s strategic plan,” says Amy Berg, president.

The announcement is part of a multi-year succession plan and coincides with the company’s 100th anniversary. Dohle has served as a mentor for Mangiore in the preceding years, working together to lead financial operations and support strategic growth initiatives within the firm.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.