S. M. Wilson Promotes Six Employees

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Mary Anderson to Project Manager; Emily Echele, Ayo Ojolola and Kim von der Heyde, LEED AP BD+C to Assistant Project Manager; Kelli Manegre to Senior Marketing Coordinator and Tracey Lewis to Office Manager.

Anderson started as an intern with S. M. Wilson, working for the firm for nearly two years before moving back to her hometown of Cape Girardeau, Mo. She rejoined the firm in 2019 and has worked on a multitude of projects throughout the country for senior living, education and retail clients. Most recently Anderson has also taken on new leadership roles and opportunities within the firm’s Cape office, becoming well-versed in all company operations. Her attention to detail, knowledge and sheer determination have served her well and will continue her success as a project manager.

As Project Manager, Anderson will be responsible for handling all administrative functions for a project, including scheduling, holding progress meetings, generating meeting minutes, tracking costs and maintaining logs for all project information. She is currently working on the new Lee Hunter Elementary School in Sikeston, Mo.

Anderson has six years construction experience, holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Southeast Missouri State University and is OSHA 30 certified. She is also actively involved in the community, serving as a Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) Department of Engineering and Technology Advisory Committee Member and Cape Girardeau Jaycees Member.

Echele started as an intern at S. M. Wilson before joining full-time in 2018. She has worked on a variety of projects for clients such as St. Peters Apartments, City Foundry STL and MetLife. Most recently she has been a key member working on Ladue Middle School, the largest of the three projects in Ladue School District’s $100+ M building program.

Echele has a B.S. in Civil/Architectural Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology. She is OSHA 30 certified and is an active member of the Construction Leadership Council and National Association of Women in Construction.

Ojolola joined S. M. Wilson in 2015 and has worked on several high-profile projects including IKEA, Solana East Cobb, BJC Campus Renewal and City Foundry STL. With each project, he has consistently stepped up and tackled any task at hand. He is currently working alongside Echele on the Ladue School District project team, working on Old Bonhomme Elementary School, which includes two additions at two sides of the school and renovation throughout the existing school.

Ojolola has a B.S. in Construction Engineering Technology from Murray State University and is OSHA 30 certified. He is on the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and is actively engaged in the community working with organizations such as Echelon St. Louis and is a member of the Regional Business Council Young Professionals Network 2020-2021 Leadership 100.

Von der Heyde started with S. M. Wilson three years ago and has proven to be a valuable member of the team. She has worked on several projects for clients including Pattonville Schools, Fox Sports St. Louis and Loy Lange Box Company. Most recently, she has taken a leadership role in the pre-construction and early stages of Francis Howell School District’s $100+ M building program.

Von der Heyde has an A.S. in Interior Design from the Stevens Institute of Business & Arts, a B.S. in Fine Arts from the University of Missouri – St. Louis. She is also a U.S. Green Building Council LEED Accredited Professional for Building Design and Construction, a USGBC Green Champion Member, is US Army QCM Certified and is OSHA 30 certified.

Manegre joined S. M. Wilson in 2018 and has grown and expanded her role in marketing and client development. She writes and manages the firm’s social media, public relations and media content, including newsletters and articles, as well as designing graphics for use in media products such as proposals, advertising and signage. She also assists with proposal development.

Manegre holds a B.S. in Professional Writing from Missouri State University and is a member of the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and Employee Engagement Committee. Manegre is also an active volunteer in the community and serves as Secretary for the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) St. Louis Chapter.

Lewis has a 15-year tenure with S. M. Wilson and has been a constant ambassador for all employees and visitors. She has recently taken on more responsibilities and evolved her role to support multiple departments, from pre-construction and estimating to finance and human resources. In her new role as Office Manager, she will continue to oversee the firm’s administrative functions and facilities management and will work closely with all areas of the firm to keep the office running efficiently and productively.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest.

