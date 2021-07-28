S. M. Wilson Renovating, Expanding 3 Ladue School District Campuses

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

S. M. Wilson & Co. has begun construction to renovate and add onto three campuses within Ladue School District as part of a voter-approved $126 million bond referendum in April.

As construction manager at risk, S. M. Wilson is working on Ladue Middle School, Old Bonhomme Elementary School and Spoede Elementary School. Construction began in mid-June at all three sites and the work is projected to reach completion by the close of 2023.

S. M. Wilson’s project director is Mike Hanner, senior project manager is Jason Gasawski and general superintendent is Mike Ashley.

Additional project partners include Ittner Architects and Perkins+Will.

Spoede Elementary School will gain a new tilt-up concrete and structural steel two-story addition and storm shelter, featuring open classrooms, wet labs and teacher planning rooms.

Old Bonhomme Elementary School construction includes a new classroom addition on the building’s east side, a new cafeteria, a new gymnasium and storm shelter on the west side and a new stage, music room and mechanical rooms adjacent to the gym. A new sprinkler system is also part of the work.

Ladue Middle School will also gain a new gymnasium and storm shelter on the campus’ south side and new classroom addition on the north side of the school featuring classrooms pace, science labs, a reading area and computer lab. S. M. Wilson is also constructing a new band room, loading docks and mechanical rooms.

