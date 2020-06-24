S. M. Wilson Virtual Design & Construction Manager Matt Niemeyer Becomes Licensed Architect In Missouri

S. M. Wilson & Co. Virtual Design and Construction (VD&C) Manager Matt Niemeyer has become a Licensed Architect in the State of Missouri.

Architectural licensing is granted only when candidates complete sufficient professional education, the Internship Development Program and pass the Architect Registration Exams. Niemeyer earned his B.S. in Architectural Studies from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has 24 years of construction experience and also became a Licensed Architect in the State of Illinois in 2009.

Niemeyer’s architectural background affords a unique perspective on the construction process, allowing insight and greater collaboration between S. M. Wilson and design teams. It also provides value to Owners with the ability to analyze constructability, sequencing and schedule as well as adjust material types and layout for real-time cost analysis.

As a VD&C Manager, Niemeyer is responsible for analyzing models provided by Architects and Design Engineers for internal use in Estimating and Pre-Construction, generating 3D/4D/5D site logistics and site safety plans and creating models, renderings and animations to illustrate project approach and demonstrate virtual design and construction capabilities during pursuits. Niemeyer is also responsible for BIM/VDC Quality Control which ensures the coordinated BIM models are used by the trades when placing components in the field.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.