S. M. Wilson Virtual Design & Construction Technology Manager Jamie Berzon Receives CM-BIM

S. M. Wilson & Co. Virtual Design & Construction (VD&C) Technology Manager Jamie Berzon has received her Certificate of Management-Building Information Modeling (CM-BIM).

The professional accreditation offered by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) denotes Berzon’s knowledge and understanding of concepts related to Building Information Modeling (BIM) adoption, practice and process transformation.

Not just a tech certificate for BIM software and applications, AGC’s CM-BIM program combines the latest information on BIM processes and technologies, step-by-step procedures for integrating BIM into the project delivery process, real-life studies of successful BIM implementation and the practical issues needed when utilizing BIM on a construction project.

As S. M. Wilson’s VD&C Technology Manager, Berzon oversees and manages the company’s Virtual Design & Construction processes. She works directly with project teams to assist in project delivery throughout construction utilizing Building Information Modeling and construction technology.

With her new accreditation, Berzon will also be responsible for managing the firm’s BIM processes for internal and external use including estimating, generating 3D/4D/5D site logistics and site safety plans and models, renderings and animations to illustrate project approach and demonstrate virtual design and construction capabilities during pursuits. In addition, she will oversee BIM/VDC Quality Control which ensures the coordinated BIM models are used by the trades when placing components in the field.

Berzon has been with S. M. Wilson for 24 years, originally joining the firm as a project engineer. She has B.S. in Architecture from the University of Virginia and M.A. in Construction Management from Washington University. She was also recognized in Constructech magazine’s annual Women in Construction List for 2018. S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.



