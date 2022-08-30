S. M. Wilson’s Maggie Farrell named 2022 Inclusion Champion by St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers

Maggie Farrell, Diversity and Human Resources Manager for top St. Louis construction manager S. M. Wilson & Co., was named the 2022 Inclusion Champion by the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLC3). Each year, SLC3 hosts the Annual Best Practice & Diversity Awards, which honors individuals and firms that are improving construction practices in the region and championing diversity and inclusion in the industry. The Inclusion Champion Award honors an individual who has made a significant contribution or effort to promote inclusion within the region’s construction sector.

Throughout her career, Farrell has demonstrated a commitment to advancing initiatives surrounding diversity in the construction industry and actively participates in coaching, training, mentoring, networking and career development. Since joining S. M. Wilson in 2018, Farrell has been an integral part of advancing the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, sitting on the Company’s Employee Engagement Committee, Collegiate Development Committee and #SMWill, the firm’s charitable giving organization. In 2020, she was promoted to Diversity and Human Resources Manager in which she champions the company’s culture, aligning employees with the company’s core purpose and values. She is responsible for leading the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and collaborates with subcontractors and accrediting agencies to achieve M/WBE diversity goals, monitor workforce inclusion hours and implement community engagement initiatives.

Farrell is actively involved with many community organizations, including the Association of General Contractors (HR Forum Chair 2020), St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers, National Association of Women in Construction, PEOPLE of Construction and Construction Forum. She joined the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis’ Ambassador Network following S. M. Wilson’s recognition as an honoree of the Women in the Workplace Employment Scorecard in 2021 and is currently serving on the organization’s Making a Difference fundraiser committee. Earlier this year, Farrell was also honored as a Hero in Diversity by St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

