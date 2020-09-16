S. M. Wilson’s Skilled Construction Career Education Program Develops Virtual Learning Curriculum

S. M. Wilson & Co. is rolling out a virtual learning curriculum via construction career education program, SKILLED.

Due to education’s transition to virtual learning, S. M. Wilson’s SKILLED has developed online resources for teachers, parents, students and other organizations to continue to provide opportunities to integrate academic learning and focus on future employment in the A/E/C industry.

Virtual aids such as at-home STEAM activities, online project presentations, videos on construction career information, construction storytimes and more were created by S. M. Wilson employees throughout the course of the COVID-19 shutdown. Materials were developed to serve as supplemental information which can be incorporated into existing curriculums, support school programs and continue to better meet the needs of more PreK–12 students interested in the construction industry.

To access SKILLED’s virtual resources, visit www.smwskilled.com. To learn more about the program, visit www.smwilson.com/skilled.

SKILLED was launched in November 2019 as a construction career education program with the mission to “Inspire the future of construction”. The three-pronged program supports individuals from all experience levels, from Pre-K students to workforce professionals, to Discover, Develop and Elevate their skills in the construction industry. Through SKILLED, S. M. Wilson will provide the educational framework to teach, mentor and inspire in three ways:

Discover – Introduce opportunities for PreK-12th grade students, including construction career paths, hands-on STEAM activities and construction site field trips

Develop – Offer career-ready internships, career fairs, career training and mentorship

Elevate – Support the internal professional growth of employees through continued job training, team building, development programs and advancement opportunities

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.