In honor of Fire Prevention Month, the City of Saint Charles Fire Department is hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 23rd to teach children and families the importance of fire safety.

Firefighters and police officers will be in attendance to teach children about fire safety with fun and exciting games and activities. They will offer tours of the fire station and demonstrations of safety techniques. Safety Trailers will be set up to offer children and families safe but very real-life scenarios of home fires, teaching kids how to effectively evacuate in the event of an emergency. There will also be a miniature combat challenge along with truck displays of firefighter equipment. Orchard Farm Parents as Teachers will also be attending with a few activities for the kids.

Just in time for Halloween, there will be pumpkin painting, hay bales for pictures, and more!

The Saint Charles City Fire Department Open House will be Saturday, October 23rd at Fire Station 4 (3201 Boschertown Road) from 10am to 2pm. For questions, please contact Captain Kelly Hunsel with the Saint Charles City Fire Department at Kelly.Hunsel@stcharlescitymo.gov.

