Schaeffer Electric Launches New Workplace Technology Solutions Division

“The hybrid office is not going away, and neither is the continuous evolution of audio/visual technology reshaping and improving business connectivity.” So noted Schaeffer Electric President Justin Kohlman as he announced the launch of a new Workplace Technology Solutions (WTS) division. Schaeffer’s WTS division will offer complete audio/visual turnkey services including consultation, design, installation and maintenance services for commercial customers. The WTS division will be led by Jeff Weaver, Andrew Michael and Matt Bauman who combined have nearly 50 years of experience in the commercial audio/visual industry. Learn more at www.wt-solutions.com.

“We have partnered with Jeff, Andrew and Matt on several A/V projects in the past,” said Kohlman. “Schaeffer’s installation skills combined with their knowledge and experience in ever-advancing AV technology, its vendors and suppliers, and customized designs positions WTS as a truly independent turnkey AV service provider from consultation to completion.” Jeff Weaver serves as WTS director of operations, Andrew Michael serves as director of sales and Matt Bauman is director of engineering.

Founded in 1935, Schaeffer is an employee-owned company and one of the region’s leading residential, commercial and industrial electrical contractors. The firm reported revenues of $25.9 million in 2022 and employs 89.

Schaeffer has partnered with the trio leading its WTS division within a wide range of industries such as commercial, higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, legal firms, manufacturing, hospitality, non-profit, architects and more. They include:

Neuroscience Building at Washington University St. Clair County Courts St. John’s Lutheran Church U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Northwestern Mutual BJC Healthcare Lutheran Hour Ministries Boeing Boeing Ameren Trinity Products Four Seasons and Resorts The Bank of Missouri Brown and Crouppen

“It took roughly 20 years for the world to fully transition away from analog video to digital. Technology continues to advance at an exponential rate,” said Weaver. “Just five years ago, a typical business training room might have a dozen microphones. Today, a single microphone array covers the entire room with improved clarity in sound.”

Then the pandemic hit in 2020.

“The pandemic was an accelerant,” noted Michael. “Businesses had to adapt to a work from home or hybrid model which required video conferencing technology to quickly evolve. Pre-pandemic, there were few video conferencing platforms and limited PC based hardware to choose from. Today, there are many great options on the market and almost every space in the office requires video conferencing capability.”

WTS consultation, design and installation includes video conferencing and presentation solutions for small to large conference rooms, executive boardrooms, training rooms, huddle spaces, auditoriums, multi-purpose rooms, classrooms and private offices. In addition, its turnkey services will provide complete design solutions and installation for:

Sound Masking; Optimal work from home space; Digital signage; Video walls; Room scheduling; Live sound systems; and Paging

“In a technology field that is constantly adapting and improving, we work hard to stay on top of the latest trends in technology to design the best solutions for our customers,” said Bauman. “We custom design AV systems that meet the exact needs of our clients without being overly complicated to use.” WTS not only designs and installs AV systems for businesses, but helps design remote, work from home solutions to maintain a consistent quality between the home and office.

Kohlman says Schaeffer’s prefabrication services can be adapted to AV installations creating greater efficiencies in customized building.

Schaeffer Electric was founded during the Great Depression by Carl Schaeffer, who initially ran the business out of his Soulard home. He was succeeded by his son Gerald in 1969. Daniel Schaeffer succeeded his father, Gerald, as the third generation of owner in 1990. Chettle became the first “non-Schaeffer” to lead the company in 2011 after joining the firm in 1990. The firm is headquartered at 4667 Green Park Rd in South St. Louis County.