Schmersahl Treloar & Co. Presenting Hiring Seminar

Schmersahl Treloar & Co. will be presenting a seminar that willfocus on ways in which your company can gain a competitive advantage in hiring from an untapped pool of hard working people! Finding, hiring, and retaining employees is a major challenge right now. However, there is an untapped labor market to support many companies needs for quality employees.

Most people with a disability desire to work, but face obstacles that are difficult to overcome without the right opportunity. A 2019 study titled The Inclusive Talent Pool: Employing People with Disabilities showed 81% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities do not have a job – and of those, 46% would like one. There are 463,213 individuals with a disability in Missouri with only 170,000 employed. St Louis county accounts for approximately 60,000 individuals of working age with a disability. This leaves the business community a vast untapped resource to secure employees.

At the next BOSS event and you’ll learn:

1. The competitive advantages of hiring individuals with disabilities.

2. How to access this untapped labor market.

3. Three models for implementing a disability employment program.

4. How your Tax dollars are used to help employers.

Featured Speaker |Todd Streff, MS, BCBA, LBA

As Executive Director, Todd is responsible for the operation of the Skills Center and all Boone Center, Inc. competitive employment efforts for individuals with disabilities. He has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master’s of Science in Behavior Analysis and Therapy. Prior to joining the Skills Center, he was the Founder and Executive Director of Streff Behavior Consulting and also served as the Director of Special Education for the St. Louis County Special School District. Todd has provided services to individuals with disabilities for more than 25years.

Each B.O.S.S event will offer a light breakfast starting at 7:30am. Our programs kick-off at 8:00am and conclude by 9:30am. These events are not networking events and are intended exclusively for business owners and their leaders!

