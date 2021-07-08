Shawn Levin Named Director of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center

25-year electrical industry veteran Shawn Levin has been named director of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis. The training center, now in its 80th year, pioneered apprenticeship training in Missouri for the electrical and communications industry. It has trained more highly skilled and safe electricians and communication technicians than any other education program in the state. The training center, located at 2300 Hampton Ave., is jointly operated by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), which unite to form the Electrical Connection.

Levin succeeds Dennis Gralike, who recently retired as director after serving in that position for more than 25 years. Levin has served as a foreman and general foreman on numerous commercial and industrial projects for NECA contractors Guarantee Electrical Co., PayneCrest Electric, Inc. and others. His experience in complex electrical installations spans healthcare, automotive, aerospace, power generation and other industries.

Levin has also served on the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee which helps shape the curriculum and guides the selection of apprentices annually. He has also served as an IBEW Local 1 steward and was elected as a delegate to the 39th IBEW International Convention held in St. Louis in 2016.

Founded in 1941, the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center has continuously adapted to evolving technology to deliver highly skilled and safe electricians and communication technicians to serve the nation’s needs. Its 78-course curriculum is offered free of charge at no taxpayer expense, allowing apprentices to earn a living with benefits as they learn this critical trade.

IBEW and NECA invest $3 million annually in electrical and telecommunications training for commercial, industrial and residential construction. The training center features a rooftop solar array and offers training in renewable energy, traditional forms of energy, smart building and smart infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, advanced manufacturing, including robotics, data centers and more.

IBEW and NECA partner to form the Electrical Connection, providing safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, including disruptive technologies, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

