SIBA Elects New Governing Board

New SIBA board of director Tom Lavelle, Vice President of Construction for Keller Construction, Inc., Glen Carbon, Illinois has agreed to serve a three-year term as a Board of Director of the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

SIBA Officers for 2020 are:

President – Hank Rohwedder, Hank’s Excavation & Landscaping, Inc., Belleville, Illinois

First Vice President – Jeff Limbaugh, Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., Granite City, Illinois

Second Vice President – Scott Plocher, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., Highland, Illinois

Secretary/Treasurer – Richard Boyer, Boyer Fire Protection, St. Louis, Missouri.

SIBA is celebrating 75 years of service to the commercial construction industry in Southern Illinois in 2020. A celebration of this milestone is scheduled for October 29. The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.