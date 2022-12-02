SIBA Leadership Development Council Donates Proceeds to Caritas Family Solutions

The Southern Illinois Builders Association recently held their Fall Industry Reception and Annual Meeting. In conjunction with this event, the Leadership Development Council held a toy drive with all donations and proceeds to benefit Caritas Family Solutions. Donors received a ticket for each $1 donated and for each donation of a toy, donors received 20 tickets for a chance to win 1 of the 5 baskets that were available. The basket themes included: a Sunset Hills Golf Basket; a Far Oaks & Stonewolf Golf Basket; St. Louis Cardinals Basket; a Booze Basket and a Lotto Scratch Off tree. 50 toys were collected along with $1,650 in donations which were presented to Caritas Family Solutions at the Southern Illinois Builders Association office.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.