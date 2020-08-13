SIBA Member Recognized for Over 50 Years Of Membership

The Southern Illinois Builders Association recently recognized one of it’s members for over 50 years of membership in the Association. This firm is: Effingham Builders Supply, Inc. of Effingham, Illinois. Usually firms are honored at an “Awards Program” but due to COVID-19, SIBA felt that it was in the best interest of all involved to cancel this event.

Effingham Builders Supply became a member of SIBA on November 4, 1970 and is a supplier of hollow metal, wood doors and finish hardware.



Congratulations and thank you for your dedication and support of SIBA!

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing 500 plus commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois. SIBA is celebrating 75 years of service to the commercial construction industry in Southern Illinois this year.

Photo Above: (L to R) Bill Mette and Caleb Mette of Effingham Builders Supply and Donna Richter of SIBA