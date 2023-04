SIBA Recognizes Excellence in Construction Safety

The Southern Illinois Builders Association and Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program recently presented safety awards at their Awards Program. Below is a list of award winners:

A & K SPECIALTY CONTRACTORS, INC. -MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

ACI X -MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-7 YEARS-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

BLOOMSDALE EXCAVATING CO., INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

BOLLMEIER CRANE & LIFT – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-16 YEARS-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

C AND C PUMPS & SUPPLY, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-7 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS



COLLINS & HERMANN, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS,

CONTEGRA CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, L.L.C. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

DAVINROY MECHANICAL CONTRACTOR, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

DELAURENT CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-21 YEARS-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

DEPEW & OWEN BUILDERS, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-6 YEARS-GROUP 1-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

DUNN COMPANY – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

ELASTIZELL OF ST. LOUIS, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-4 YEARS-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

ENDRIZZI CONTRACTING, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

RUSS ERLINGER CRANE SERVICE, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-6 YEARS-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

FEDERAL STEEL AND ERECTION CO. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-7 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

GOULD FLOORING SERVICES, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

G.R.P. | WEGMAN – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

HAIER PLUMBING AND HEATING, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

HAYDEN WRECKING CORPORATION – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-6 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

HELMKAMP CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-4 YEARS-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

HOLLAND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-6 YEARS-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

RON HUNSCHE EXCAVATING, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-24 YEARS-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

ICON MECHANICAL – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

IMPACT STRATEGIES, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

J.F. ELECTRIC, INC. – COMMENDATION AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

JOINER SHEET METAL & ROOFING, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

KASSEN EXCAVATING, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-13 YEARS-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

KEELEY & SONS, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

KELLER CONSTRUCTION, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

KIEFFER BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION CO., INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

KORTE & LUITJOHAN CONTRACTORS, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

L & K FIRE PROTECTION, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

LAKE CONTRACTING, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

LAKESIDE ROOFING CO., INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

LITTEKEN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

LUHR CROSBY, L.L.C. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

CHARLES E. MAHONEY COMPANY – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-4 YEARS-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

MILLSTONE WEBER, L.L.C. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

H.E. MITCHELL CONSTRUCTION CO., INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

MORRISSEY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

MORRISSEY CONTRACTING COMPANY, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-6 YEARS-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

MUNIE TRENCHING & EXCAVATING, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

POETTKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

PYRAMID ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-7 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

RIVER CITY CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

J & L ROBINSON DEV. & CONSTR. CO, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

RP COATINGS, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-4 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

SCHOMBURG & SCHOMBURG CONSTR., INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

SIERRA BRAVO CONTRACTORS, L.L.C. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

SMITH-HAFELI, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-6 YEARS-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

TARLTON CORPORATION – ACHIEVEMENT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

JIM TAYLOR, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS

TINDALL CONSTRUCTION, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-24 YEARS-GROUP I-10,000 TO 30,000 HOURS

TRIANGLE ENTERPRISES, INC. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-9 YEARS-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

VEE-JAY CEMENT CONTRACTING CO., INC. – ACHIEVEMENT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

WAGGONER EQUIPMENT CO. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-6 YEARS-GROUP III-60,000 TO 150,000

WARNING LITES OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

S.M. WILSON & CO. – MERIT AWARD-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS, EXCELLENCE AWARD-3 YEARS-GROUP IV-OVER 150,000 HOURS

WISSEHR ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS – MERIT AWARD-GROUP II-30,000 TO 60,000 HOURS

MOST IMPROVED SPECIALTY CONTRACTOR

VEE-JAY CEMENT CONTRACTING CO., INC.

OLIVER COULSON MOST IMPROVED GENERAL CONTRACTOR

LUHR CROSBY, L.L.C.