Signature Craft Purchased by Alec Sorensen of St. Louis

Signature Craft (formerly Woodard Contract LLC), a regional provider of window treatments and acoustical panels for office buildings, churches, auditoriums, public buildings, hospitals, nursing homes and even casinos, has been purchased by Alec Sorensen of St. Louis. Sorensen is excited to expand the footprint of the business by offering a creative approach to contractors, architects, facilities managers, property managers and small business owners looking to solve any interior sun and sound issues in both new and existing properties. By continuing to provide aesthetically pleasing practical solutions to sensory challenges for building interiors with high quality installation, Signature Craft is poised for growth and will focus its efforts on installation and repair throughout the Midwest.



Alec has a BS in business management from University of Missouri and a background in commercial subcontracting with a large national retaining wall and paving system firm.



Signature Craft is located at 1419 Strassner Road, St. Louis MO 63144 and can be reached at 314.961.8484.