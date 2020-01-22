SIOSH / SAFETYCON Day is hosting on Monday, January 27, 2020 what is expected to be the largest safety conference to ever take place on the Illinois side of the river to raise awareness of the importance of safety in the workplace and on construction jobsites.

Presentations will include: Trench Safety; Affirmative Employee Misconduct; Emergency Planning for the Employer; OSHA Update; Natural Gas Safety; Aerial Lift and Elevated Work Platform Fall Protection; Protecting Hearing and Communication Technologies for Construction; Practical Driving Tactics to Reduce Crashes; Stop The Bleed; Simplified Electrical Distribution Theory, Premises Wiring and Safety; Drones in Construction; and Building a Safety Culture. Presentation of Southern Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Excellence Awards for General Industry and Construction.

Expected attendees include Southern Illinois Builders Association, Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, IMEC, Council of Owners and Construction Associates, AASC/TekSolv and approximately 250 individuals from companies throughout the Southern Illinois area.

This event will take place at the Morris University Center / Meridian Ballroom at SIU Edwardsville, Edwardsville, Illinois on Monday, January 27, 2020

Registration and Networking: 7:30 a.m.

Welcome and Introduction of Speakers: 8:00 a.m.

Keynote Address by Aeneas Williams, Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer.

Breakout Sessions: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Awards Presentation: 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Lunch: 12: Noon to 1:00 p.m.

Breakout Sessions: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Vendor Fair: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Aaron Priddy, OSHA; Mary Beth Proost, Council of Owners and Construction Associates; Representatives from IMEC; Tom Adams, GRP/Wegman; Tamara Walker, AASC/TekSov; Joe Wickenhauser, Olin Brass; Donna Richter and John Holt, Southern Illinois Builders Association will be on site and available for interviews on Monday, January 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.