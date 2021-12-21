SITE Honors Frank Marchesi Sr. with President’s Award for Distinguished Service

Frank Marchesi, Sr., of Bi-State Utilities Co., has received the President’s Award from the SITE Improvement Association in recognition of his many years of dedicated service to the organization. The award is SITE’s highest honor and is given to a member who has provided outstanding guidance, foresight, time and leadership to help the organization reach its goals and maintaining its influential role within the construction industry. This is only the eleventh President’s Award presented by SITE during its 55-year history.

Bi-State Utilities joined SITE in 1993, and during that time Marchesi Sr. has served on SITE’s Board of Directors for 6 years, chaired its Management Seminars Committee for 18 years, represented SITE during Operating Engineers Local 513 negotiations and spearheaded the Relocation Committee when SITE was seeking a permanent office location. In addition, he has served on the Construction Craft Laborers’ Apprenticeship Committee and Training Fund since in 2010.

“Frank gives so much of his time and expertise to our organization, often working behind the scenes to not attract attention.” said SITE’s Board President Mike Steiniger, whose decision it was to honor Marchesi Sr. “This award is just a small token of the membership’s appreciation of his service in helping the association grow and better serve the construction industry in eastern Missouri. I also want to thank Frank’s wife Peanut for supporting him and the Association through all these years.”

Past recipients of SITE’s President’s Award include Joe Barbagallo of Barbagallo Grading, Ron Schaefer of Schaefer-Meyer Grading, Ken Karsten of Karsten Equipment Company, Bob Morice of Nor Vel Construction, Ray Daub of Kirkwood Excavating, Mark Bussen of Bussen Quarries, Joe Hoette of Hoette Concrete Construction, Mike Jerome of Bi-State Utilities, Charlie Bollmeier of C.E. Bollmeier Company and Joe Leritz of Leritz Contracting/Busy Bee Paving.

The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents more than 230 contractors and suppliers in the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway/Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping and Specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.

