SITE Improvement Association Awards Scholarships to Six Local Students Attending College or Technical School

The SITE Improvement Association has awarded $2500 scholarships to six deserving St. Louis area students planning to attend college or technical schools in the fall 2021 semester. High school graduates and college students with a parent employed by one of the 220 SITE member companies are eligible for the scholarships, which are based on each student’s academic achievements, involvement in the community and financial need.

SITE scholarships are made possible through voluntary contributions from SITE member companies and from the SITE Advancement Foundation.

“For 21 years, SITE Advancement Foundation has awarded more than $325,000 in scholarships to deserving students seeking to further their education at either colleges or technical schools after high school graduation,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of the SITE Improvement Association. “Congratulations to the six recipients of the 2021 SITE Advancement Foundation Scholarships.”

The six college scholarship recipients include:

Hannah Beseda

Hannah Beseda – Sponsored by Bates Utility Company, Inc., Hannah just finished her third year at Maryville University and is studying forensic science. Hannah is a graduate of Festus Senior High School;

Sage Bournstein

Sage Bournstein – Sponsored by SCI Engineering, Inc., Sage will be a senior at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she is studying psychology. Sage is a graduate of Waterloo High School;

Cheyenne Burt

Cheyenne Burt – Sponsored by Karrenbrock Construction, Inc., Cheyenne recently graduated from Francis Howell High School. She plans to attend Lindenwood University and study biological sciences;

Payge Davidson

Payge Davidson – Sponsored by Retaining Wall Solutions, Payge will be a sophomore at Saint Louis University, where she is studying health science pre-medical. Payge is a graduate of Oakville High School;

Sydney Hartoin

Sydney Hartoin – Sponsored by SCI Engineering, Inc., Sydney graduated from Triad High School and plans to attend Austin Peay State University to earn a degree in accounting; and

Kendall Runzi

Kendall Runzi – Sponsored by Thomas Industrial Coatings, Kendall will be a senior at the University of Mississippi, where she is majoring in finance. Kendall is a graduate of Jefferson High School in Festus).

SITE Improvement Association is a local trade association representing over 220 construction contractor owners and suppliers in the St. Louis Metro region. SITE Contractors primarily perform land development work including road and bridge, sewer and utility, excavation, landscaping, and specialty construction. Additional information can be found at www.sitestl.org or by contacting Jeremy Bennett at (314) 966-2950 or jeremy@sitestl.org.

