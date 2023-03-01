SITE Improvement Association Endorses Mike Kehoe for Missouri Governor In 2024

The SITE Improvement Association is endorsing Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe in the 2024 race to be the next Governor of Missouri. The announcement was made during the organization’s 2023 Investment in Infrastructure Expo, where Kehoe gave the keynote address to more than 600 construction contractors, equipment dealers, suppliers and other industry professionals gathered to discuss more than $2 billion in upcoming infrastructure projects and bidding opportunities from 32 government agencies, municipalities and utilities.

“This is the first time SITE’s Board of Directors has ever officially endorsed a candidate since the organization was formed in 1966,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of SITE. “The construction industry needs someone like Mike to lead Missouri. He understands our industry, and his commonsense approach will help our members grow their businesses, create jobs, and spur economic development across the state. That’s a win for SITE’s members and for all Missourians.”

“I’m truly honored to have received this historic endorsement for Governor from SITE Improvement Association,” said Kehoe. “SITE has been a great partner in finding solutions to improve infrastructure, create construction jobs, and making Missouri a safer place to build. Their efforts to encourage collaboration amongst construction consumers, contractors, and suppliers has made communities in Missouri more attractive to build and live. Thank you to SITE and its 230+ members in the construction industry.”

Kehoe emphasized the importance of infrastructure to Missouri’s economy and jobs during his keynote address to the Expo.

“Missouri has always been a great place to live and work,” Kehoe said. “The Investment in Infrastructure Expo is a prime example of how Missouri is open for business.”

The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents more than 230 contractors and suppliers in the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway/Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping and Specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.