SITE Improvement Association Honors Joe Leritz With President’s Award

The SITE Improvement Association has awarded Joe Leritz with its highest recognition, the President’s Award. Leritz, President of Leritz Contracting and CEO of Busy Bee Paving, received the award for his many years of dedicated service to the organization. The award is given to a SITE member who has provided outstanding guidance, foresight, time and leadership to assist the organization in reaching its goals and maintaining its role within the construction industry.

This is only the tenth President’s Award presented by SITE Improvement Association during its 54-year history.

“Joe Leritz has given generously of his time and talents to the association,” said SITE Executive Director Terry Briggs. “This award is just a small token of the membership’s appreciation of his Significant efforts to help the association grow and better serve the construction industry in eastern Missouri.”

Leritz Contracting joined SITE in 1984. Leritz himself has served on SITE Board of Directors for 33 years, including three years as president of the association. He has also represented the association on various labor union contracting committees and served on multiple association committees.

SITE Improvement Association is an independent construction contractor group representing more than 220 contractors and businesses primarily in the concrete, earthmoving, landscaping, asphalt paving, highway/bridge, sewer/utility and specialty construction segments. It represents the interests of its members in negotiations with labor unions, promotes political and legislative agendas and provides safety and technical training for members. SITE has been in continuous operation since 1966. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.