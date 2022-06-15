Site Improvement Association Launches New Trench Safety Information Webpage in Conjunction with National Trench Safety Stand Down Week

The SITE Improvement Association has launched a new trench safety information webpage for contractors to utilize when conducting trench safety stand down discussions with employees and safety professionals on jobsites with trenching operations. The launch of this new resource coincides with the national 2022 Trench Safety Stand Down Week (TSSD) June 20 – 24 being organized by the National Utility Contractors Association in conjunction with OSHA’s National Emphasis Program on Trenching and Excavation.

“Worker injuries and fatalities that occur in trenches are preventable when the right information and training is provided to contractors and workers,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of SITE Improvement Association. “When performed correctly, trenching operations can reduce worker exposure to cave-ins, falling loads, hazardous atmospheres, and hazards from mobile equipment. Our new trench safety information webpage will guide contractors to have impactful trench safety discussions with their workforce and enhance trenching operation precautions which will improve worker safety.”

SITE’s new trench safety information webpage provides a depth of information to address trench and excavation hazards, reinforce the importance of using trench protective systems and protect workers from trenching hazards. Contractors can conduct Trench Safety Stand Downs through on-site toolbox talks or other safety activities to draw attention to the specific hazards related to working in and around trenches and excavations.

Contractors can access these Trench Safety Stand Down resources by visiting https://sitestl.org/resources/trench-safety-stand-down/ A video with more information is available here: https://youtu.be/bZQLERQBzIA.

In 2019, trench collapses caused 24 deaths in the construction industry, according to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than 22,000 employees on 2,200 jobsites from 340 companies participated in the 2021 June Trench Safety Stand Down.

The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents more than 230 contractors and suppliers in the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway/Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping and Specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.

