SITE Improvement Association Names Jeremy Bennett Executive Director

Jeremy Bennett has been named Executive Director of the SITE Improvement Association, effective January 1, 2021. Bennett will lead the construction contractor trade association’s advocacy efforts in negotiations with labor unions, promotion of political and legislative agendas and delivery of safety and technical training programs for its 225 members. He replaces Terry Briggs, who will retire at the end of 2020.

For the past eight years, Bennett has led SITE’s labor contract negotiations and administration, community relations, leadership development initiatives, safety training programs, networking events and association management. He was promoted to Director of Labor Relations and Training in 2016.

“Jeremy is well-suited to navigate the complex issues facing our members and develop solutions that will lead our organization forward and fulfill our mission,” said SITE Board of Directors President Mike Steiniger, President of Kuesel Excavating Company. “His ability to foster healthy relationships with a wide range of industry stakeholders makes Jeremy an exceptional fit to help our association build on its many recent accomplishments.”

Bennett will become only the third Executive Director to lead the SITE Improvement Association, which will be celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2021.

“I look forward to building the collaborative coalitions needed to move our industry forward and continue SITE’s leadership role in making eastern Missouri a great environment for contractors to thrive,” Bennett said. “A key to this success is to strengthen SITE’s relationships with all construction project owners, including local utility companies and county and municipal construction departments.”

Prior to joining SITE, Bennett served American Water Company in union employee contract negotiations, employee recruiting and implementing training programs in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. He pursued a college degree while working for his father’s construction company and graduated from Lindenwood University with a B.A. in Human Resource Management.

The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents contractors performing work in the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway/Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping and Specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.