Sitton Energy Solutions joins IMEG Corp.

IMEG Corp. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Sitton Energy Solutions, an Illinois-based energy management firm and leader in building performance analysis throughout the Midwest.

Founded in 2007, Sitton has a team of 12 engineering consultants and energy specialists and has offered building performance solutions, commissioning, retro-commissioning, energy audits, and utility consulting services in O’Fallon, St. Louis, Kansas City, and the surrounding areas for nearly 15 years. Developers of the Facility Optimization Strategy™(FOS™), Sitton has been providing building optimization and analytic strategies to clients in a wide variety of markets, including the healthcare, education, commercial, and government sectors.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Sitton into our company and add to our building performance and commissioning expertise,” said IMEG President/CEO Paul VanDuyne. “IMEG has a long history in sustainable design and by blending the energy management and analytics capabilities of the Sitton team with IMEG’s full-service engineering design portfolio we have created a strong synergy for future growth and ultimately strengthen our commitment to helping clients be good stewards of energy resources.”

Sitton President and Owner Doug Sitton said his firm is thrilled to be part of IMEG. “We are excited to move into this next chapter and expand our breadth of services and reach,” he said. “This merger brings together a deep bench of experience and enhances our passion for energy conservation for the communities and clients we serve.”

Mr. Sitton will continue as client executive with IMEG, and the firm will operate out of its existing locations, doing business as Sitton, now IMEG.

IMEG is a leading U.S.-based engineering design firm delivering a rare combination of the broad expertise of a national leader with the personal relationships and deep collaboration of a local firm. The firm is 100% employee-owned and results-driven with a passion for transforming environments and communities through high-performance design and infrastructure. With more than 60 offices and 1,600 team members, IMEG serves regions and markets with full-service, in-house engineering design. IMEG is a Top 5, 100% employee-owned, Engineering Firm in the U.S. (BD+C) and ranked #77 on ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list. For more information, visit imegcorp.com or sittoncg.com.

