Six St. Louis Area Students Awarded College and Technical School Scholarships from Site Advancement Foundation

The SITE Advancement Foundation has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to six deserving St. Louis area students seeking to further their education at college or technical schools in the Fall 2022 semester. The scholarships are made possible through voluntary contributions from SITE Improvement Association member companies and from the SITE Advancement Foundation Scholarship Fund, which has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships over the past 22 years.

“With the cost of college and technical school education rising rapidly, a $2500 scholarship can make a big impact on an aspiring student’s ability to pursue their educational and career goals,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of the SITE Improvement Association. “We are pleased to be able to support these six very deserving students and wish them well in their studies.”

High school graduates and college students with a parent employed by one of the 230 SITE member companies are eligible for the scholarships, which are based on each student’s academic achievements, involvement in the community and financial need.

The six college scholarship recipients include:

Faith Beckmann

Faith Beckmann – Sponsored by Nor-Vel Grading & Excavating, LLC, Faith will be graduating from Francis Howell Central High School and plans to attend Westminster College in the fall to study history.

Cheyenne Burt

Cheyenne Burt – Sponsored by Karrenbrock Construction, Inc., Cheyenne attends Lindenwood University where she is studying biological sciences. Cheyenne is a graduate of Francis Howell High School.

Sydney Hartoin

Sydney Hartoin – Sponsored by SCI Engineering, Inc., Sydney is finishing her first year at Austen Peay State University where she is working towards an accounting degree. Sydney graduated from Triad High School in 2021.

Hayden Miller

Hayden Miller – Sponsored by Warrenton Oil Company, Hayden is heading into his second year at State Technical College of Missouri. He is a graduate of Silex High School.

Mason Neal

Mason Neal – Sponsored by Kuesel Excavating Co., Mason will be graduating from Timberland High School. After graduation, Mason plans to attend the University of Mississippi to study mathematics.

Adelin Scanlon

Adelin Scanlon – Sponsored by Pace Construction Co., LLC, Adelin is a recent graduate of Marquette High School. In the fall, Adelin will be attending the University of Missouri-Columbia to study biomedical engineering.

The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents more than 230 contractors and suppliers in the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway/Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping and Specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.

