SLC3 Adds Marketing and Membership Coordinator

Lydia Meyer has joined the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLC3) as Marketing and Membership Coordinator at their headquarters in Ballwin, MO. Lydia will be responsible for marketing and promotional efforts, as well as supporting members with resources, committees, onboarding needs, and membership growth for the Council. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing Management and a Minor in Advertising from Webster University in St. Louis. She was most recently the Marketing Coordinator at Royal Banks of Missouri.

The St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLC3) (501c6) is the Greater St. Louis Region’s All-Inclusive AEC Community for Innovation, Continuing Education, Equity Empowerment and Collaboration. The “community” is a member association governed by local area “owners” or buyers of design and construction services such as Bayer, BJC Healthcare, Ameren and Washington University. The SLC3 is one of 23 local user’s council (LUC) in the U.S. St. Louis holds the title of the largest LUC and was the second to be formed.