Social Services Organization Hands Out Smiles by the Dozen on National Donut Day

Held annually on the first Friday in June, National Donut Day is a sweet time to celebrate America’s heroes. On June 5, The Salvation Army thanked the men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by delivering donuts and hope.

This tradition dates back to World War I when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, fried confectionary, clothes, and supplies to troops. For more than a century, the organization has continued to provide snacks, hydration, and comfort to the first responders and front-line workers.

“The Salvation Army has always been a beacon of hope and healing for those fighting for good. Today, we thank those who have kept our country healthy, safe, and fed during the coronavirus pandemic.” said Lt. Col. Dan Jennings, Division Commander for The Salvation Army Midland Division.

This year, The Salvation Army celebrated with a moment of goodness in the St. Louis, MO, area by making special deliveries:

HSHS Hospital, 1 Saint Elizabeth Blvd., O’Fallon, IL

SSM Health DePaul Hospital, 12303 Bridgeton, MO

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, 3360 Vista Ave., St. Louis, MO

The Salvation Army Midland Division serving Missouri and Southern Illinois supported locally-owned donut shops by purchasing the delicious treats from Tony’s Donuts, Kruta Bakery, and Krispy Kreme to help celebrate the day.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, The Salvation Army has responded with personal protective gear (PPE) donations, childcare, meals, hydration, and cot delivery to front-line workers across the country.

The Salvation Army has also adapted its own services to meet the growing needs of America’s most vulnerable with drive-thru food pantries, increased capacity at emergency shelters, remote emotional and spiritual care through live stream services, care hotlines, and more.

To learn more about how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit salarmymidland.org