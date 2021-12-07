Southern Illinois Builders Association Awards Scholarships

The Southern Illinois Builders Association began offering scholarships in 2012 and have awarded 116 scholarships totaling approximately $216,500.

This year twelve scholarships were awarded to the following individuals: Reese Bolen, Highland, IL; Richard Boyer, III, Swansea, IL; William Denny, Columbia, IL; Calli Engelmann, Trenton, IL; Dylan Hites, O’Fallon, IL; Maxx Hoelscher, Aviston, IL; Jason Koerkenmeier, St. Rose, IL; Caden Lansford, Farmington, IL; Jackson Moore, Centralia, IL; Trey John Przybysz, Maryville, IL; William Seibert, Mascoutah, IL; and Jacob Whitworth, Columbia, IL.

SIBA solicits candidates for the SIBA Scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November for the SIBA Education Committee to meet and make their selections. To be eligible for an SIBA Scholarship. candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of Construction Management / Construction Related Engineering / Architectural / Construction Safety. To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, please contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055.

Thanks to the SIBA Education Committee for their assistance: Gregg Korte; Mike Gould; Phil Kingdon; Mike Deihl; Dave Kokotovich; Lyle Simonton; Joseph Goley; Rachelle Lengermann; and Scott Korte.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

