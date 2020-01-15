Southern Illinois Builders Association Leadership Development Council Presents Donation To Violence Prevention

The Leadership Development Council wrapped up 2019 with a donation of $1,200 and several toys (pictured below) to the Violence Prevention Center Southwestern Illinois. The Violence Prevention Center’s mission is empowering over 1,600 individuals each year to recover from the trauma of domestic abuse and find their way to a life free of violence. Their programs offer the promise of safety and anonymity and they pledge to protect and support all those seeking refuge from abuse the highest quality services.

This donation was made possible through the generosity of those that attended the SIBA Fall Industry Reception and Annual Meeting, where the Leadership Development Council hosted a toy drive.

Thank you to all who donated!

The Leadership Development Council strives to empower members to interact and exchange ideas, build strong personal and business relationships within the industry, and boost awareness and input for the services, support and networking provided to SIBA members now and in the future. For more information on this group or SIBA, please contact Donna Richter at the SIBA office 618-624-9055.

Photo Above: Donna Richter (left), CEO, Southern Illinois Builders Association, and Carrie Evans (right), Chair, Leadership Development Council, present toys