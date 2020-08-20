Southern Illinois Builders Association Scholarship Fund

A fund established to provide scholarships for students pursuing a degree in the field of Construction Management / Construction Related Engineering / Architectural.

SIBA Scholarship Competition Guidelines

1. The SIBA Education Committee, SIBA Scholarship Committee or SIBA Executive Committee will arrange for distribution of the money annually, if available.

2. Distribution of Funds: The funds will be distributed by December 31 to be allocated for college for the following school year.

3. Number of Scholarships: The SIBA Education Committee, SIBA Scholarship Committee or SIBA Executive Committee shall determine and certify annually before December 31 of each year the number of scholarships and/or amount of money which may be awarded to the scholarship recipients each year.

4. Selection of Scholarship Recipients or Distribution of Funds: Before December 31, the SIBA Education Committee, SIBA Scholarship Committee or SIBA Executive Committee shall examine all applications and all requirements attached thereto and shall also examine such other evidence as the committee shall deem pertinent and shall select the number of scholarship recipients determined by the excess money from SIBA Events for the calendar year for recommendation to the SIBA Board of Directors. Any excess money not distributed in a specific year, may be carried over to future years.

5. Individual applicants are limited to receiving 5 scholarships.



SIBA Scholarship Competition

The minimum requirements for scholarship applicants are as follows:

Have a cumulative minimum grade point average of a 3.0 / 4.0.

Have a career goal in the Construction Management / Construction Related Engineering / Architectural field.

Submit a personal recommendation from a person unrelated to the applicant.

Planning to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12 hour minimum). Part-time students working full-time in the construction industry will be awarded partial awards (written verification from full-time employer required).

The applicant is required to show evidence that they are related to (as an immediate family member defined as spouse, parents and grandparents, children and grandchildren, brothers and sisters, mother-in-law and father-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law or related by way of legal guardianship) an individual employed full-time by an SIBA Member firm for a minimum of 4 years. Written evidence from employer required.

Applicants are to submit a typewritten report (minimum of 500 words) on career goal and what events they have experienced in their life that made them decide to pursue a career in the construction field. Quality of essay will be judged.

on career goal and what events they have experienced in their life that made them decide to pursue a career in the construction field. Quality of essay will be judged. It is our goal to provide a minimum amount of scholarship to be awarded at $1,500.00 for each applicant however actual dollar amount will be determined by available funds and number of qualified applicants.

Submit a completed application upon a form provided by the SIBA Scholarship Fund to: SIBA, Attention: Scholarship Fund,

1468 Green Mount Road, PO Box 1390, O’Fallon, IL 62269

Fax: (618) 624-9065; E-Mail: dmr@siba-agc.org