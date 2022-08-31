Southern Illinois Builders Association Soliciting Scholarship Applications

The Southern Illinois Builders Association began offering scholarships in 2012 and have awarded 115 scholarships totaling approximately $215,400.00.

SIBA solicits candidates for the SIBA Scholarships in the fall and requests that all information be submitted by November 4, 2022 for the SIBA Education Committee to meet and make their selections.

To be eligible for an SIBA Scholarship:

candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of Construction Management / Construction Related Engineering / Architectural;

cumulative minimum grade point average of 3.0/4.0;

submit a personal recommendation from person unrelated to the applicant; planning to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12 hour minimum); part-time students working full-time in the construction industry will be awarded partial awards (written verification from full-time employer required);

show evidence that individual applying is related to an individual employed full-time by an SIBA Member firm for a minimum of 4 years (written evidence from employer required); and

a typewritten report (minimum of 500 words) on career goal and what events they have experienced in their life that made them decide to decide to pursue a career in the construction field and the quality of the essay will be judged.

To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, please contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055 or by email to ceo@siba-agc.org.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

