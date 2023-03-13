Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program and Southern Illinois Builders Association Awards Program

The Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program and Southern Illinois Builders Association will hold their Awards Program on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the SIBA Office, 1468 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon, Illinois.

Four firms will be recognized for 50 years of membership: Jim Taylor, Inc., Belleville, Illinois; DeLaurent Construction Company, Inc., Wilsonville, Illinois; Quad-County Ready Mix Corp., Okawville, Illinois; and Energy Culvert Company, L.L.C., Energy, Illinois.

Over 90 SIBA member firms throughout Southern Illinois will be honored and presented with awards for construction safety excellence.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout the 39 counties in Southern Illinois.