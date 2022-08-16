Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program Awards Scholarships to Students

Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program’s Garland E. Whitworth Memorial Scholarships: from SIU Edwardsville-Abraham Koch, Kyle Wesolowski and Tyler Higgins; from Southwestern Illinois College-Austin Brown, Hunter Snow and Sean Wright; and from Kaskaskia College-Amy Perl. SICAP began offering scholarships in 2010 and has awarded over $57,000 in scholarships since that date.

Eligibility requirements include: writing a short paper on construction safety and submission to the SIBA Safety and Crime Prevention Committee; maintain a minimum of 2.5/4.0 grade point average at time of application; have a full-time student status; and enrolled in a construction management program at SWIC, John A. Logan College, Kaskaskia College or SIUE.

Students chosen for the scholarships are: eligible to attend monthly Safety and Crime Prevention Committee meetings; required to take part in a full day ride along with an SIBA member company’s safety manager to observe/mentor safety walk throughs, tool box talks, etc. and get exposure to the industry; maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average during the scholarship semester; maintain full-time student status; and prepare a short presentation on experiences and knowledge learned throughout the year at the end of the school year.

