Spellman & Barr Earn CHID Certification

Spellman Brady & Company (SBC) is proud to announce that Stan Spellman, Senior Vice President, and Christa Barr, Account Manager/Designer, recently passed the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers (AAHID) examination and earned the prestigious Certified Healthcare Interior Designer (CHID) certification.

Passage of the examination and earning the CHID credential signifies that Spellman and Barr have met the standards for education, experience and examination and are certified healthcare interior designers. The CHID examination is a rigorous assessment requiring candidates to demonstrate competency in a variety of areas that affect the healthcare interior environment, including acute care, ambulatory care, behavioral and residential healthcare.

Mr. Spellman, who graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Interior Architecture degree, has over 35 years of experience in interior architecture, planning and design. Ms. Barr has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree of Interior Design from Maryville University and over 15 years of experience. As Certified Healthcare Interior Designers, both are distinguished and qualified by education, examination and work experience to practice healthcare interior design in the region and nationally.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business since 1994, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 30 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.