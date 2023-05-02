Spellman Brady & Co. Completes Renovation of Webster University Sverdrup Complex School of Communication

Spellman Brady & Co., a nationally recognized St. Louis-based interior design firm, is excited to announce the completion of the phase 2 renovation of the west wing of the Sverdrup Complex, home to Webster University’s School of Communications in St. Louis, Missouri. Spellman Brady (SBC) was responsible for specifying and procuring the project’s furniture.

The project transformed the existing interiors into new state-of-the-art spaces, including a soundstage, audio and photography suites, workshop, screening room, classrooms, and cutting-edge labs for virtual learning, animation, game design, and video design and production. Webster University prioritized active learning and embraced flexible spaces that can adapt to individual or group needs while being open to new technology and new uses in the future. Allowing students to engage, collaborate, and explore through hands-on learning experiences was identified as a key component to incorporate into the planning process.

SBC proposed appropriate furniture solutions for technology-heavy applications, including computer tables, training tables, work benches, student seating, and common area furniture. Due to technology and design requirements, extensive collaboration with the Communications School leadership, architect, and Webster’s technology team was required. This collaboration was vital to delivering the unique state-of-the-art media production and communication education facility the faculty had envisioned.

Even though SBC was brought on late in the project schedule and was up against a very tight project timeline, they specified and ordered furniture that resulted in a successful project opening date. The positive outcome proved to be extremely challenging because of global manufacturing & supply chain issues, which resulted in very long and unpredictable furniture lead times.

“Spellman Brady was great to work with,” said School of Communications Dean Eric Rothenbuhler. “They listened to our vision and hopes for the new spaces, presented a slate of excellent furniture options, helped us find the right cost/value point, and delivered and installed on a tight timeline. Their careful attention to our needs throughout, was outstanding.”

Spellman Brady collaborated with architect V Three Studios LLC and general contractor Musick Construction of St. Louis, Missouri.

Spellman Brady & Company is a nationally recognized St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive space planning, interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in forty-three states and abroad since its founding 29 years ago.