Spellman Brady & Co. Director of Design, Alicia Nicolay, Named to “Environments for Aging” Magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board

Spellman Brady & Co. is proud to announce that “Environments for Aging” (EFA) Magazine has selected Alicia Nicolay, IIDA, NCIDQ, Spellman Brady’s Director of Design, to join its Editorial Advisory Board. As a member of the publication’s board, Ms. Nicolay joins some of the brightest and most passionate design professionals and owners/providers in the senior living industry. Together, they provide insight to industry professionals where the senior living market is as a design community and where senior living is heading.

When asked about her passion for senior living design, Ms. Nicolay responded,

“Living with my father, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the young age of 56, it was at that point I decided to change gears in my design career to follow a path of design that could provide more purpose and meaning to residents and loved ones.”

Environments for Aging Magazine is the industry’s premier source of insight, information, and inspiration, delivering to readers the latest senior living design news and in-depth coverage of new projects and trends.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive space planning, interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in forty-three states and abroad since its founding 29 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com