Spellman Brady & Co. Receives IIDA Gateway Chapter’s IDEA Award 

Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is proud to have won the IIDA Gateway Chapter’s “Interior Design Excellence Award (IDEA) in Branding & Communication” for its customized artwork package developed for PayneCrest Electric Prefab in St. Louis, MO. Spellman Brady was responsible for commissioning several one-of-a-kind pieces for the artwork package which reflects PayneCrest Electric’s unique corporate identity.

PayneCrest’s brand is clearly demonstrated throughout the entire artwork package. The artwork is seamlessly incorporated into the interiors and helps bring the company values and culture to life. This effective communication of the corporate identity inspires employee loyalty and a sense of pride and accomplishment. PayneCrest is known for creative problem-solving and the production of high-quality products. Walking through the office and fabrication area helps visitors understand how the artwork package parallels this expertise.

IIDA IDEA Awards – As part of the IIDA Gateway Chapter’s ongoing commitment to excellence in interior design, the Chapter invites all IIDA Members in good standing to submit their exceptional projects to the “Interior Design Excellence Awards” (IDEA) competition each year. The awards honor excellence and originality in interior design that is exemplary of extraordinary innovations in design concepts across 15 categories.

PayneCrest Electric is an award-winning electrical contractor serving commercial and industrial customers nationwide. It provides customer-focused solutions that safely and proficiently deliver highly complex electrical and communications projects for national commercial and industrial customers.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive, space planning, interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in forty-three states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago.