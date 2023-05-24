Spellman Brady & Co. Senior Designer, Christa Barr, Named to American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers Committees

Spellman Brady & Co. is proud to announce that the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers (AAHID) has selected Christa Barr, CHID, EDAC, IIDA, NCIDQ, to join its “Marketing and Social Media Committee,” as well as its “Industry Partners Committee.”

As a “Marketing and Social Media Committee” member, Ms. Barr will collaborate with a group of experienced healthcare interior designers and architects to coordinate the AAHID booth at the annual Healthcare Design Expo (HCD). She will also help plan the AAHID reception at HCD and work to expand the organization’s social media presence. As part of the “Industry Partners Committee,” she will reach out to potential industry partners and engage current leaders. Christa earned the prestigious Certified Healthcare Interior Designer (CHID) certificate in 2020 and is currently one of seven professionals in Missouri with this credential. Certified Healthcare Interior Designers are distinguished and qualified by education, examination, and work experience to practice healthcare interior design. The CHID appellation recognizes excellence, commitment, and knowledge.

When asked about her passion for healthcare design, Ms. Barr responded,

“My grandmother spent the last ten years of her life in and out of hospitals, rehab centers, and skilled nursing. Experiencing the healthcare continuum through the eyes of a patient and their family shed light on how important the environment played a role in healing and our mindset. We also saw how crucial it was that the staff have what they need to do their jobs efficiently.

When designing a space or selecting furnishings, I always try to envision how a patient, a family member, or staff will feel and what they need for a supportive, healing environment.”

The American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers (AAHID) is a professional organization responsible for the certification of healthcare interior designers qualified by education, examination, training, and experience to provide interior design services to safeguard public health, safety, and welfare in the healthcare industry. AAHID calls upon the proficiency and expertise of healthcare design professionals to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

Spellman Brady & Company is a nationally recognized St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive space planning, interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 29 years ago.