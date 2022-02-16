Spellman Brady Collaborates on Assisted Living Interior Design Hawthorne Inn in Jerseyville, Illinois

Spellman Brady & Company (SBC), an award-winning interior design firm, collaborated with O’Toole Design on the interior design for the newly constructed Hawthorne Inn, an assisted living facility owned and operated by Liberty Village of Jerseyville, Illinois. Spellman Brady was responsible for the selection, procurement and installation of the project’s furniture, artwork and accessories, in addition to serving as the senior living design consultant for the team.

Spellman Brady’s mission was to select furniture and artwork that complemented the interior design and striking color palette for finishes selected by O’Toole Design. To maximize visual interest, Spellman Brady selected an array of patterns and textures for the furniture, artwork and accessories. They also visited local antique stores to procure accessories that might elicit fond memories for residents who may have used comparable items in the past. The new artwork pieces featured a variety of subject matter to appeal to a wide range of the community residents. One of the most unique pieces of artwork is a large, burled section of a tree trunk installed over the stone fireplace, which makes a bold statement at the front entrance.

Liberty Village of Jerseyville is a not-for-profit retirement community which offers a wide variety of services for the senior citizen community within its full continuum of care campus.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 28 years ago.

