Spellman Brady Collaborates with De Stanley, Artwork Consultant

Spellman Brady & Company is pleased to announce the collaboration with De Stanley, the principal of Stanley Studio, for artwork consulting services.Mrs. Stanley, who previously worked for Spellman Brady as an interior designer, will be providing artwork consulting services for the firm’s fast-growing artwork master planning practice for healthcare, senior living, multifamily, and education clients.

Mrs. Stanley has over 10 years of professional experience and apassion for photography coupled with a strong sense of interior design and art consulting. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Interior Design from Maryville University of St. Louis. In addition to her previous 5-year tenure as an interior designer with Spellman Brady, Mrs. Stanley was an instructor in her local community for high school students interested in Interior Design where she taught fine art and architectural perspective drawings.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, multi-family, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

