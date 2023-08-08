Spellman Brady & Company Completes Interior Design for Mill’s Properties’ Apartment Clubhouse

Spellman Brady & Company, a nationally recognized St. Louis-based interior design firm, is proud to announce the completion of its fifth project for Mill’s Properties, the clubhouse and leasing offices of Citrine, a luxury, multi-family residential community in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Spellman Brady (SBC) was responsible for specifying and procuring the furniture, artwork, and accessories for the clubhouse & leasing offices. Citrine offers modern accommodations, quality design, and beautiful outdoor space for its residents. The property consists of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments perfect for young professionals and families.

Spellman Brady & Company was asked to create an aesthetic for the Citrine clubhouse that would appeal to a broad market and a new generation of apartment residents. The 2,685 SF clubhouse includes a fitness center, dog park, pet spa, community lounge with a bistro, and leasing offices. The resulting design is a fresh approach to classic comfort and modern apartment living. SBC built upon the farmhouse aesthetics of the clubhouse exterior and introduced pops of color in the furniture and artwork to bring life to the interiors. The artwork package speaks to the brand identity of the property and creates a visual connection for residents to feel at home.

“The Mills team loved working with the team at Spellman Brady. said Mill’s Properties’ VP of Operations, Rosanne Lederman Neff, “They have done an amazing job at bringing our community vision to fruition at Citrine. We look forward to working with the team on our newest upcoming project!”

Spellman Brady & Company collaborated with GMA Architects and ARCO Construction Co. on the project.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive space planning, interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in forty-three states and abroad since its founding 29 years ago.